Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,861 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $68,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,471.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.39.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.29. 192,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,159,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

