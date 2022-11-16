Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Short Interest Update

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 594,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 63.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,972 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $10,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,732,000 after purchasing an additional 285,445 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 44.7% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 797,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 246,355 shares during the period. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Stock Performance

MCY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,362. Mercury General has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $56.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -14.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.