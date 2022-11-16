Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.08 million and $663,148.06 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

