MetisDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $83.32 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $18.92 or 0.00114352 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $83.32 million and $6.74 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,543.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010562 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022417 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00238448 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,400,827.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.8609325 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $4,844,862.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.