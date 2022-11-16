Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 471,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 161.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 96.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 49.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 60.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

MCB stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.82. The company had a trading volume of 50,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,909. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $774.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

