MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $210.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

