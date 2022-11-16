MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $500.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.67 and a 200-day moving average of $479.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

