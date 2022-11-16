MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 67,568 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 412,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,537.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,537.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,796. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.35 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average of $100.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

