MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.