MGO One Seven LLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,449,000 after acquiring an additional 249,091 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,348,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,391,000 after purchasing an additional 281,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,856,000 after buying an additional 3,686,156 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,533,000 after buying an additional 287,470 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $69.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.