MGO One Seven LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $191.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.33 and a 200-day moving average of $184.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.