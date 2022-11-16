MGO One Seven LLC Invests $948,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,610 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,292 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,126,000 after purchasing an additional 488,380 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.73.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

