MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 32,205 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,166 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,423 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

