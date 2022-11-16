MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 3.2 %

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana stock opened at $512.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

