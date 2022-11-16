Michael Sheresky Sells 149 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) Director Michael Sheresky sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $15,233.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,334.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.2 %

TTWO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,802. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -916.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $182.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Cowen cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

