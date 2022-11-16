Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) versus Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Financial Review

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -49.87% -44.96% Tilray -78.33% -4.33% -3.47%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tilray 2 6 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Tilray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus target price of 51.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1,689.04%. Tilray has a consensus target price of $5.49, suggesting a potential upside of 31.08%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Tilray.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -2.36 -1.21 Tilray $628.37 million 4.08 -$476.80 million ($0.94) -4.46

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mind Medicine (MindMed), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tilray beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)



Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tilray



Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

