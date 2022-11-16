MinePlex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.30 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. MinePlex has a total market cap of $43.20 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,988,284 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

