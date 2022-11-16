Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.90% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.
Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
MRTX stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.84. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
