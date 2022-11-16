Mirror Protocol (MIR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.65 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and $2.65 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

