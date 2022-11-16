Mizuho Lowers Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $17.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MD. StockNews.com downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of MD stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $28.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

