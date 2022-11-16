Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.