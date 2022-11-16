Monetary Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 364,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after buying an additional 64,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.1% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

KO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. 484,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

