Monetary Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 364,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after buying an additional 64,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.1% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

KO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. 484,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.