Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.18. 1,847,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,829,976. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $52.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

