Monetary Management Group Inc. Makes New $605,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $881,254,000 after buying an additional 950,305 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.10. 44,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

