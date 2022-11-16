Monetary Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.46. 8,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Further Reading

