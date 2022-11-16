Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.03. The company had a trading volume of 105,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.86.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

