Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 6.0 %

LRCX traded down $29.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.22. 99,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

