Morgan Stanley Raises Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $41.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Aramark by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

