Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Shares Up 7.4%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 163,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,069,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.21.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.44% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

