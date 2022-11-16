Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Mowi ASA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mowi ASA stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Mowi ASA has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). Mowi ASA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Mowi ASA

MHGVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mowi ASA from €275.00 ($283.51) to €230.00 ($237.11) in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

