Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) were up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 271,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 194,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Multi-Metal Development Trading Up 25.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.82.

Multi-Metal Development Company Profile

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

