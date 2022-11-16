Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 759 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $508,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $323.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.96 and a 200 day moving average of $267.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.