Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.79 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,516,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,531 shares of company stock worth $8,403,796. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 201.35 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

