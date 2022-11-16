Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of VSE worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSEC. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of VSE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 43,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VSE Price Performance
NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VSE (VSEC)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.