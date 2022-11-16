Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of VSE worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSEC. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of VSE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 43,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.48.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

