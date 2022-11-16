Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Belden worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 753,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,288,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,636,000 after purchasing an additional 233,574 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth $12,138,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 183,829 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Belden’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

