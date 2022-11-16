Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 42.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,756 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 248.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

FDX stock opened at $176.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

