Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $392.09 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $703.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

