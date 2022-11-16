Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after acquiring an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

