Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 67.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $616.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.82. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $623.61. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Fair Isaac

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.80.

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

