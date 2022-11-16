Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of ESCO Technologies worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,871,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 638,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

ESE stock opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ESCO Technologies

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.