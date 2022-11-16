Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,964 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RPM International worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in RPM International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average of $88.01.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

