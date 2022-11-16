NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Cormark

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

GRA stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.10. 212,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$5.11.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

