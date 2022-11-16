NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of C$27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.29 million.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

GRA traded down C$0.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.11. 33,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,671. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.48. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$8.45. The firm has a market cap of C$514.94 million and a PE ratio of -30.37.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.