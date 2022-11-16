Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on December 2nd

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Nathan’s Famous has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NATH opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.19. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter worth about $472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

