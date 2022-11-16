National Bankshares Cuts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$8.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

DPM traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,639. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.41 and a 1 year high of C$9.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.60.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,018 shares in the company, valued at C$2,036,707.82.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

