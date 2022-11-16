National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72.

National Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Bankshares to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in National Bankshares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in National Bankshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

