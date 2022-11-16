National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Trading Up 3.1%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.36 and last traded at $53.30. Approximately 6,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 124,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
National Beverage Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 345.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.