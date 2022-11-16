National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Guggenheim

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

EYE stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. National Vision has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Vision by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National Vision by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

