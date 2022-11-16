Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) fell 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.64. 36,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 753,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Natura &Co Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.