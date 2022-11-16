Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) fell 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.64. 36,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 753,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

About Natura &Co

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056,461 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 110.9% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,125,000 after buying an additional 4,050,398 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 134.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 245,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 23,332.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 138.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 379,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 220,360 shares during the period. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.