Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GASNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 5th

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0589 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
Naturgy Energy Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 58,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,780. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
